Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Fortinet spænder fra $128K pr. year for P1 til $281K pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $213K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fortinet's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
$128K
$106K
$16K
$5.7K
P2
$155K
$141K
$13.4K
$0
P3
$207K
$172K
$31.1K
$4.4K
P4
$258K
$202K
$47.4K
$8.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Fortinet er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
