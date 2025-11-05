Softwareingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Fortinet spænder fra $136K pr. year for P1 til $268K pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $212K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fortinet's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
$136K
$111K
$20.7K
$5K
P2
$158K
$145K
$13.3K
$0
P3
$214K
$177K
$32.3K
$5K
P4
$252K
$197K
$46.9K
$7.7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Fortinet er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
