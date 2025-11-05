Softwareingeniør kompensation in Israel hos Fortinet spænder fra ₪496K pr. year for P3 til ₪825K pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Israel udgør i alt ₪509K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fortinet's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P2
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P3
₪496K
₪415K
₪81K
₪0
P4
₪599K
₪470K
₪129K
₪0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Fortinet er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
