Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Vancouver hos Fortinet spænder fra CA$107K pr. year for P1 til CA$236K pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Vancouver udgør i alt CA$115K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fortinet's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
CA$107K
CA$95.2K
CA$12K
CA$0
P2
CA$114K
CA$100K
CA$13.4K
CA$0
P3
CA$137K
CA$119K
CA$18.3K
CA$0
P4
CA$211K
CA$158K
CA$50.8K
CA$2.6K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Fortinet er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
