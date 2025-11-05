Virksomhedsoversigt
Fortinet
Fortinet Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Ottawa Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Ottawa Area hos Fortinet spænder fra CA$96.8K pr. year for P1 til CA$184K pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Ottawa Area udgør i alt CA$108K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fortinet's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
CA$96.8K
CA$89.5K
CA$7.2K
CA$0
P2
Software Engineer 2
CA$121K
CA$107K
CA$14.2K
CA$0
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$184K
CA$133K
CA$50.7K
CA$0
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Fortinet er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Netværksingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

Webudvikler

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Fortinet in Greater Ottawa Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$183,576. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Fortinet for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Ottawa Area er CA$103,890.

