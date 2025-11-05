Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Ottawa Area hos Fortinet spænder fra CA$96.8K pr. year for P1 til CA$184K pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Ottawa Area udgør i alt CA$108K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fortinet's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
CA$96.8K
CA$89.5K
CA$7.2K
CA$0
P2
CA$121K
CA$107K
CA$14.2K
CA$0
P3
CA$184K
CA$133K
CA$50.7K
CA$0
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Fortinet er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
