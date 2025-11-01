Virksomhedsoversigt
Foodee
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Foodee Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Canada hos Foodee udgør i alt CA$80.9K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Foodee's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Foodee
Software Engineer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per år
CA$80.9K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
CA$80.9K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i virksomheden
0-1 År
Års erfaring
0-1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Foodee?
Block logo
+CA$80.9K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.8K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Foodee in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$152,914. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Foodee for Softwareingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$80,872.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Foodee

Relaterede virksomheder

  • DoorDash
  • Stripe
  • Spotify
  • Square
  • Apple
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer