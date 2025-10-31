Virksomhedsoversigt
Float Financial Solutions
Float Financial Solutions Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Canada hos Float Financial Solutions udgør i alt CA$133K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Float Financial Solutions's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Float Financial Solutions
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$133K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
CA$133K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Float Financial Solutions?
Block logo
+CA$80.6K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.8K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.6K
Verily logo
+CA$30.6K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Float Financial Solutions in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$183,550. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Float Financial Solutions for Softwareingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$132,611.

Andre ressourcer