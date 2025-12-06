Virksomhedsoversigt
Fiverr
Fiverr Softwareingeniørmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniørmanager kompensationspakke in Israel hos Fiverr udgør i alt ₪472K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fiverr's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Fiverr
Software Engineering Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per år
$140K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
7 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Fiverr?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Fiverr in Israel ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₪527,745. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Fiverr for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in Israel er ₪445,730.

Andre ressourcer

