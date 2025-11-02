Virksomhedsoversigt
  Softwareingeniør
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Fisher Investments Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos Fisher Investments udgør i alt $158K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fisher Investments's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Fisher Investments
Software Engineer
Plano, TX
Total per år
$158K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
12 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Fisher Investments?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Fisher Investments in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $200,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Fisher Investments for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $152,000.

