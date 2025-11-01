Virksomhedsoversigt
First Republic Bank
  • Lønninger
  • Informationsteknolog (IT)

  • Alle Informationsteknolog (IT) Lønninger

First Republic Bank Informationsteknolog (IT) Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Informationsteknolog (IT) kompensationspakke hos First Republic Bank udgør i alt $150K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for First Republic Bank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
First Republic Bank
Business System Analyst
New York, NY
Total per år
$150K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
15 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos First Republic Bank?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Informationsteknolog (IT) hos First Republic Bank ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $410,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos First Republic Bank for Informationsteknolog (IT) rollen er $166,000.

