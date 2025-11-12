Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in Salt Lake City Greater Area hos Fidelity Investments spænder fra $120K pr. year for L3 til $178K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Salt Lake City Greater Area udgør i alt $174K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fidelity Investments's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
$120K
$115K
$0
$4.5K
L4
$106K
$93.7K
$6.7K
$5.8K
L5
$143K
$121K
$0
$22.8K
L6
$178K
$144K
$2.8K
$31.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Fidelity Investments er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)