Fidelity Investments
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

  • Salt Lake City Greater Area

Fidelity Investments Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Salt Lake City Greater Area

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in Salt Lake City Greater Area hos Fidelity Investments spænder fra $120K pr. year for L3 til $178K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Salt Lake City Greater Area udgør i alt $174K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fidelity Investments's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$120K
$115K
$0
$4.5K
L4
Software Engineer
$106K
$93.7K
$6.7K
$5.8K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$143K
$121K
$0
$22.8K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
$178K
$144K
$2.8K
$31.3K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Fidelity Investments er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Fidelity Investments in Salt Lake City Greater Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $183,500. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Fidelity Investments for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in Salt Lake City Greater Area er $130,000.

Andre ressourcer