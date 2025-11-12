Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in New York City Area hos Fidelity Investments spænder fra $108K pr. year for L4 til $161K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $129K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fidelity Investments's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$108K
$98.2K
$2.1K
$7.4K
L5
$161K
$130K
$6K
$25.7K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Fidelity Investments er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)