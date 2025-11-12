Virksomhedsoversigt
Fidelity Investments
Fidelity Investments Backend Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Ireland

Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in Ireland hos Fidelity Investments spænder fra €59.2K pr. year for L4 til €105K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Ireland udgør i alt €74.3K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fidelity Investments's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
Software Engineer
€59.2K
€53.8K
€0
€5.4K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
€76.6K
€72.4K
€0
€4.1K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
€105K
€88.1K
€2.3K
€14.7K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Fidelity Investments er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Backend Softwareingeniør hos Fidelity Investments in Ireland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €110,413. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Fidelity Investments for Backend Softwareingeniør rollen in Ireland er €78,333.

