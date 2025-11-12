Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in Ireland hos Fidelity Investments spænder fra €59.2K pr. year for L4 til €105K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Ireland udgør i alt €74.3K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fidelity Investments's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€59.2K
€53.8K
€0
€5.4K
L5
€76.6K
€72.4K
€0
€4.1K
L6
€105K
€88.1K
€2.3K
€14.7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Fidelity Investments er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)