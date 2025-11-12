Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Fidelity Investments spænder fra ₹1.36M pr. year for L3 til ₹4.71M pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.92M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fidelity Investments's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
₹1.36M
₹1.36M
₹0
₹0
L4
₹1.98M
₹1.82M
₹6.2K
₹159K
L5
₹2.52M
₹2.26M
₹0
₹260K
L6
₹4.71M
₹3.98M
₹0
₹729K
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Fidelity Investments er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)