Fidelity Investments Backend Softwareingeniør Lønninger i India

Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Fidelity Investments spænder fra ₹1.36M pr. year for L3 til ₹4.71M pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.92M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fidelity Investments's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹1.36M
₹1.36M
₹0
₹0
L4
Software Engineer
₹1.98M
₹1.82M
₹6.2K
₹159K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.52M
₹2.26M
₹0
₹260K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
₹4.71M
₹3.98M
₹0
₹729K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Fidelity Investments er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Backend Softwareingeniør hos Fidelity Investments in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹4,940,653. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Fidelity Investments for Backend Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹1,915,524.

