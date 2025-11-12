Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Dallas Area hos Fidelity Investments spænder fra $79.3K pr. year for L3 til $202K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Dallas Area udgør i alt $130K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fidelity Investments's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
$79.3K
$77.6K
$0
$1.7K
L4
$108K
$100K
$400
$7K
L5
$141K
$122K
$1.2K
$18.4K
L6
$202K
$150K
$8.3K
$43K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Fidelity Investments er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)