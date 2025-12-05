Virksomhedsoversigt
FD Technologies
FD Technologies Forretningsanalytiker Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Forretningsanalytiker kompensationspakke in United Kingdom hos FD Technologies udgør i alt £72.6K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for FD Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
FD Technologies
Business Analyst
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per år
$97.7K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$97.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos FD Technologies?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Forretningsanalytiker hos FD Technologies in United Kingdom ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £82,250. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos FD Technologies for Forretningsanalytiker rollen in United Kingdom er £72,603.

Andre ressourcer

