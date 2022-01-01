Virksomhedsoversigt
Fast Enterprises
Fast Enterprises Lønninger

Fast Enterprises's løn spænder fra $66,300 i samlet kompensation om året for en Produktdesigner i den lave ende til $159,200 for en Produktleder i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Fast Enterprises. Sidst opdateret: 10/9/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
L1 $99.6K
L2 $137K
L3 $127K

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

Ledelseskonsulent
Median $130K
Software Engineering Leder
Median $135K

Løsningsarkitekt
Median $95K
Data Scientist
Median $116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Produktdesigner
$66.3K
Produktleder
$159K
Projektleder
$147K
Teknisk Programleder
$159K
Teknisk Skribent
$90.9K
OSS

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Fast Enterprises és Produktleder at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $159,200. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Fast Enterprises és $127,000.

