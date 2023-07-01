Virksomhedsoversigt
Eyenovia
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Eyenovia, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Eyenovia is a clinical stage ophthalmic company that develops therapeutics using its microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing targeted ocular delivery systems for patients with myopia, near vision impairment, and for eye exams. The company's product candidates are in Phase III clinical development programs and it has license agreements with Bausch Health and Arctic Vision for commercialization in various countries. Eyenovia was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York.

    https://eyenovia.com
    Hjemmeside
    2014
    Grundlagt år
    43
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Eyenovia

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • Google
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer