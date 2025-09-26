Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos ExxonMobil spænder fra $101K pr. year for CL22 til $230K pr. year for CL27. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $180K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ExxonMobil's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
CL22
$101K
$101K
$250
$0
CL23
$110K
$109K
$1.3K
$625
CL24
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
CL25
$162K
$159K
$2.7K
$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
