Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos ExxonMobil spænder fra $101K pr. year for CL22 til $230K pr. year for CL27. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $180K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ExxonMobil's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
CL22
(Entry Level)
$101K
$101K
$250
$0
CL23
$110K
$109K
$1.3K
$625
CL24
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
CL25
$162K
$159K
$2.7K
$0
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ExxonMobil?

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos ExxonMobil in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $258,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ExxonMobil for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er $180,000.

