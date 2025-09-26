Projektleder kompensation in United States hos ExxonMobil spænder fra $118K pr. year for CL23 til $331K pr. year for CL28. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $210K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ExxonMobil's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
CL22
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL23
$118K
$118K
$0
$0
CL24
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***