  Lønninger
  Data Scientist

  Alle Data Scientist Lønninger

ExxonMobil Data Scientist Lønninger

Data Scientist kompensation in United States hos ExxonMobil spænder fra $124K pr. year for CL23 til $281K pr. year for CL27. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $210K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ExxonMobil's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
CL22
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL23
$124K
$124K
$0
$0
CL24
$106K
$106K
$0
$0
CL25
$146K
$138K
$0
$8.3K
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Data Scientist hos ExxonMobil in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $281,250. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ExxonMobil for Data Scientist rollen in United States er $150,000.

