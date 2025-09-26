Kemisk Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos ExxonMobil spænder fra $104K pr. year for CL22 til $187K pr. year for CL26. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $121K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ExxonMobil's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
CL22
$104K
$104K
$0
$0
CL23
$135K
$135K
$0
$0
CL24
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
CL25
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
