Virksomhedskatalog
ExaGrid
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om ExaGrid, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    ExaGrid offers Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. Their Landing Zone provides fast backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries, while the retention repository offers low-cost long-term retention. Their scale-out architecture eliminates expensive upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid also offers a two-tiered backup storage approach with delayed deletes and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

    http://www.exagrid.com
    Hjemmeside
    2002
    Grundlagt år
    126
    Antal ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for ExaGrid

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer