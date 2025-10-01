Virksomhedsoversigt
exadel
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Uzbekistan

exadel Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Uzbekistan

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Uzbekistan hos exadel udgør i alt UZS 646.29M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for exadel's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
exadel
Software Engineer
Tashkent, TO, Uzbekistan
Total per år
UZS 646.29M
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
UZS 646.29M
Stock (/yr)
UZS 0
Bonus
UZS 0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos exadel?

UZS 2B

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på UZS 375.75M+ (nogle gange UZS 3.76B+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at exadel in Uzbekistan sits at a yearly total compensation of UZS 751,500,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at exadel for the Software Ingeniør role in Uzbekistan is UZS 646,290,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for exadel

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer