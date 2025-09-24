Software Engineering Leder kompensation in United States hos Ernst and Young spænder fra $189K pr. year for Manager til $262K pr. year for Senior Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $185K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ernst and Young's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Manager
$189K
$183K
$0
$6K
Senior Manager
$262K
$249K
$0
$13.8K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ernst and Young er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)