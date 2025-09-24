Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Ernst and Young spænder fra $104K pr. year for Software Engineer til $125K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer 2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $119K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ernst and Young's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
$104K
$99.1K
$4.3K
$294
Senior Software Engineer
$125K
$124K
$0
$1.5K
Staff Software Engineer 1
$123K
$119K
$0
$3.5K
Staff Software Engineer 2
$125K
$124K
$0
$1.2K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ernst and Young er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
