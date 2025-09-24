Data Scientist kompensation in United States hos Ernst and Young spænder fra $118K pr. year for Data Scientist til $95.5K pr. year for Staff Data Scientist 2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $140K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ernst and Young's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Data Scientist
$118K
$111K
$0
$6.8K
Senior Data Scientist
$143K
$140K
$0
$3K
Staff Data Scientist 1
$90.2K
$87.2K
$0
$3K
Staff Data Scientist 2
$95.5K
$93K
$0
$2.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ernst and Young er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
