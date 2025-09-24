Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Associate kompensationspakke in India hos Ernst and Young udgør i alt ₹765K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ernst and Young's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Ernst and Young
Associate
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per år
₹765K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
₹765K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Ernst and Young?

₹13.98M

Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Ernst and Young er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Ernst and Young

