Ernst and Young
Ernst and Young Revisor Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Revisor kompensationspakke in United States hos Ernst and Young udgør i alt $100K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ernst and Young's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Ernst and Young
Auditor
San Jose, CA
Total per år
$100K
Niveau
2
Grundløn
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Ernst and Young?

$160K

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Ernst and Young er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Skattebogholder

Teknisk Bogholder

Revisor

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Revisor hos Ernst and Young in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $137,925. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Ernst and Young for Revisor rollen in United States er $98,500.

