Virksomhedsoversigt
Equashield
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Equashield, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Equashield is a medical device company with over 400 employees that provides a Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) for the safe handling of hazardous drugs. Their product portfolio includes closed syringes, adapters, connectors, and tubing sets for pharmacy and nursing. Their products are FDA cleared and CE approved, complying with the strictest regulatory requirements under their ISO 13485 quality system management. Equashield is committed to protecting healthcare workers from the risks associated with exposure to hazardous drugs and vapors.

    http://www.equashield.com
    Hjemmeside
    2009
    Grundlagt år
    351
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Equashield

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Tesla
    • Amazon
    • Netflix
    • Airbnb
    • DoorDash
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer