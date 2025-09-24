Virksomhedsoversigt
Emplifi
Den gennemsnitlige Software Engineering Leder kompensationspakke in Czech Republic hos Emplifi udgør i alt CZK 1.48M pr. year.

Median Pakke
company icon
Emplifi
Team Manager
Prague, PR, Czech Republic
Total per år
CZK 1.48M
Niveau
-
Grundløn
CZK 1.34M
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 140K
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
5 År
CZK 3.49M

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Engineering Leder hos Emplifi in Czech Republic ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CZK 1,666,112. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Emplifi for Software Engineering Leder rollen in Czech Republic er CZK 1,451,676.

