Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Elsevier spænder fra $89.6K pr. year for Software Engineer 1 til $148K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $110K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Elsevier's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$89.6K
$87.9K
$0
$1.7K
Software Engineer 2
$92.2K
$91.3K
$0
$917
Software Engineer 3
$105K
$102K
$0
$2.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$127K
$126K
$0
$1.6K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling