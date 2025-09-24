Virksomhedsoversigt
Ellucian
  • Lønninger
  • Produktleder

  • Alle Produktleder Lønninger

Ellucian Produktleder Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktleder kompensationspakke in United States hos Ellucian udgør i alt $98K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ellucian's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Ellucian
Product Manager
Seattle, WA
Total per år
$98K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
$98K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Ellucian?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktleder hos Ellucian in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $171,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Ellucian for Produktleder rollen in United States er $98,000.

Andre ressourcer