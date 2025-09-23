Virksomhedsoversigt
EGYM
Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Germany hos EGYM udgør i alt €75K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for EGYM's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/23/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
EGYM
Software Engineer
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per år
€75K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
€75K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos EGYM?

€142K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
