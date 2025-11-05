Virksomhedsoversigt
EcoVadis
EcoVadis Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Barcelona Area

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Barcelona Area hos EcoVadis udgør i alt €60.4K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for EcoVadis's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
EcoVadis
Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per år
€60.4K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
€56.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€3.8K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos EcoVadis?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos EcoVadis in Greater Barcelona Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €72,909. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos EcoVadis for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Barcelona Area er €60,599.

