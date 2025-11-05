Virksomhedsoversigt
Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Chicago Area

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Chicago Area hos Echo Global Logistics udgør i alt $90K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Echo Global Logistics's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Echo Global Logistics
Software Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per år
$90K
Niveau
Software Engineer
Grundløn
$90K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Echo Global Logistics?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Echo Global Logistics in Greater Chicago Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $132,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Echo Global Logistics for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Chicago Area er $110,000.

