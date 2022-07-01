Virksomhedsoversigt
Earnix
Top Indsigter
    • Om

    Earnix is a leading provider of mission-critical systems for global insurers and banks. Through Earnix, customers are able to provide prices and personalized products that are smarter, faster, and safer in full alignment with corporate business goals and objectives. Earnix’s customers deliver over 1 billion quotes per year through Earnix’s solutions, offering systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. Earnix has been innovating for Insurers and Banks since 2001 with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

    http://earnix.com
    Hjemmeside
    2001
    Grundlagt år
    330
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Andre ressourcer