Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniørmanager kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos Duck Creek Technologies udgør i alt $220K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Duck Creek Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Duck Creek Technologies
Software Engineering Manager
Bridgewater, NJ
Total per år
$220K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
År i virksomheden
17 År
Års erfaring
17 År
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Duck Creek Technologies in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $227,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Duck Creek Technologies for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in New York City Area er $220,000.

