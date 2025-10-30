Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos DRW spænder fra $203K pr. year for L2 til $387K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $259K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for DRW's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L2
$203K
$168K
$4.4K
$29.9K
L3
$234K
$165K
$0
$69.1K
L4
$282K
$203K
$0
$78.8K
L5
$387K
$218K
$0
$169K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
