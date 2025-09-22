Virksomhedsoversigt
Druva
Druva Teknisk Skribent Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Teknisk Skribent kompensationspakke in India hos Druva udgør i alt ₹2.5M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Druva's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Druva
Senior Information Developer
Pune, MH, India
Total per år
₹2.5M
Niveau
Staff Technical Writer
Grundløn
₹2.5M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
11 År
₹13.95M

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Teknisk Skribent hos Druva in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹4,497,794. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Druva for Teknisk Skribent rollen in India er ₹2,534,224.

Andre ressourcer