Software Ingeniør kompensation in India hos Druva spænder fra ₹2.59M pr. year for Staff Software Engineer til ₹6.68M pr. year for Principal Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹4.59M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Druva's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹2.59M
₹2.36M
₹191K
₹29.9K
Senior Staff Software Engineer
₹5.07M
₹4.32M
₹373K
₹378K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.68M
₹5.71M
₹533K
₹437K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
