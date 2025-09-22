Virksomhedsoversigt
Druva
Druva Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Software Ingeniør kompensation in India hos Druva spænder fra ₹2.59M pr. year for Staff Software Engineer til ₹6.68M pr. year for Principal Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹4.59M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Druva's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹2.59M
₹2.36M
₹191K
₹29.9K
Senior Staff Software Engineer
₹5.07M
₹4.32M
₹373K
₹378K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.68M
₹5.71M
₹533K
₹437K
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
₹13.95M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på ₹2.61M+ (nogle gange ₹26.15M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Druva?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Druva in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹7,183,110. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Druva for Software Ingeniør rollen in India er ₹4,075,959.

Andre ressourcer