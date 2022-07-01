Virksomhedsoversigt
Drilling Tools International
    Strength. Innovation. Performance: three words that set Drilling Tools International apart from the competition. We are the leading provider of downhole tools to the land and offshore drilling markets. For 30 years we have delivered world-class customer service and high quality products. Our fleet includes a complete line of non-magnetic and steel drill collars, pony collars, stabilizers, sub-assemblies, reamers, shock tools and drilling accessories. In addition to these core products, our latest innovation is the Drill-N-Ream patented well bore conditioning system which allows oil and gas operators to achieve the technical limits of today's drilling challenges. We provide drilling tools to the directional and horizontal drilling industry.

    drillingtools.com
    1984
    210
