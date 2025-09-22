Software Ingeniør kompensation in Germany hos Drager udgør i alt €77.7K pr. year for Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Germany udgør i alt €86.3K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Drager's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€77.7K
€77.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling