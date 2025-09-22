Virksomhedsoversigt
Drager
Drager Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Germany hos Drager udgør i alt €77.7K pr. year for Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Germany udgør i alt €86.3K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Drager's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€77.7K
€77.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Drager in Germany ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €103,578. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Drager for Software Ingeniør rollen in Germany er €86,313.

