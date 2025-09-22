Virksomhedsoversigt
DP World
DP World Software Engineering Leder Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Engineering Leder kompensationspakke in India hos DP World udgør i alt ₹8.17M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for DP World's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
DP World
Software Engineering Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹8.17M
Niveau
-
Grundløn
₹6.87M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹1.29M
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
12 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos DP World?

₹13.94M

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Engineering Leder hos DP World in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹10,812,636. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos DP World for Software Engineering Leder rollen in India er ₹6,871,484.

