Software Ingeniør kompensation in India hos DP World spænder fra ₹2.21M pr. year for SDE til ₹4.97M pr. year for Group SDE 2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹4.08M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for DP World's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SDE
₹2.21M
₹2M
₹0
₹208K
Group SDE 1
₹3.11M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹314K
Group SDE 2
₹4.97M
₹4.47M
₹0
₹500K
Group Senior SDE
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling