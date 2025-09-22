Virksomhedsoversigt
DP World
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

DP World Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Software Ingeniør kompensation in India hos DP World spænder fra ₹2.21M pr. year for SDE til ₹4.97M pr. year for Group SDE 2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹4.08M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for DP World's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SDE
(Entry Level)
₹2.21M
₹2M
₹0
₹208K
Group SDE 1
₹3.11M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹314K
Group SDE 2
₹4.97M
₹4.47M
₹0
₹500K
Group Senior SDE
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Se 6 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

₹13.94M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på ₹2.61M+ (nogle gange ₹26.13M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos DP World?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos DP World in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹6,635,935. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos DP World for Software Ingeniør rollen in India er ₹3,987,642.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for DP World

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Coinbase
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Databricks
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer