DP World
Den gennemsnitlige Produktleder kompensationspakke in India hos DP World udgør i alt ₹6.78M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for DP World's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
DP World
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹6.78M
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
₹5.78M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹997K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos DP World?

₹13.94M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktleder hos DP World in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹11,170,115. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos DP World for Produktleder rollen in India er ₹6,543,810.

