Dotdash Meredith
Dotdash Meredith Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Toronto Area

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area hos Dotdash Meredith udgør i alt CA$120K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Dotdash Meredith's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
Dotdash Meredith
Data Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$120K
Niveau
Software Engineer 2
Grundløn
CA$120K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Dotdash Meredith?
+CA$81.1K
+CA$124K
+CA$28K
+CA$48.9K
+CA$30.8K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Dotdash Meredith in Greater Toronto Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$124,846. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Dotdash Meredith for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Toronto Area er CA$115,889.

