Virksomhedsoversigt
Dotdash Meredith
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • Greater Seattle Area

Dotdash Meredith Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Seattle Area

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Seattle Area hos Dotdash Meredith udgør i alt $150K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Dotdash Meredith's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Dotdash Meredith
Senior Software Engineer I
New York, NY
Total per år
$150K
Niveau
S1
Grundløn
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
8 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Dotdash Meredith?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Dotdash Meredith in Greater Seattle Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $194,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Dotdash Meredith for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Seattle Area er $150,125.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Dotdash Meredith

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Tesla
  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer