Virksomhedsoversigt
Direct Line Group
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • Greater London Area

Direct Line Group Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater London Area

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater London Area hos Direct Line Group udgør i alt £55K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Direct Line Group's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Direct Line Group
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per år
£55K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
£51.4K
Stock (/yr)
£514.2
Bonus
£3.1K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Direct Line Group?
Block logo
+£44.1K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Direct Line Group in Greater London Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £72,857. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Direct Line Group for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater London Area er £52,891.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Direct Line Group

Relaterede virksomheder

  • DoorDash
  • Uber
  • Square
  • Databricks
  • Lyft
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer