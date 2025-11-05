Virksomhedsoversigt
Dialogue
Dialogue Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Montreal

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Montreal hos Dialogue udgør i alt CA$137K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Dialogue's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Dialogue
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per år
CA$137K
Niveau
2B
Grundløn
CA$127K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$9.5K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Dialogue?
Block logo
+CA$81K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.9K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Dialogue in Greater Montreal ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$165,890. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Dialogue for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Montreal er CA$119,890.

